Telangana CM Revanth: Berths only for MLAs elected on Congress ticket

HYDERABAD: Ruling out the possibility of giving coveted ministerial berths to turncoats who joined the grand old party recently, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday announced that only those who were elected on a Congress ticket will be accommodated in his Cabinet.

During an informal chat with reporters in New Delhi, Revanth also said that the Congress high command will finalise the new Telangana Pradesh Congress Commttee (TPCC) president after considering social equations.

It may be mentioned here that Revanth’s term as TPCC chief ends on July 7.

The chief minister also said that the Congress high command is considering multiple names, including women and those from SC, ST, BC and EBC communities, before finalising the new PCC president.

“The Congress is committed to delivering social justice while making appointments to party posts,” he said.

The CM also revealed that the Congress would give nominated posts to chairpersons of different wings of the party and not to those who contested unsuccessfully in the elections.

Commenting on defections, Revanth said: “Telangana is not an exception as far as defections are concerned. MLAs have been shifting loyalties in states like Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madya Pradesh too.”