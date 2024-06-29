Telangana Health Department issues orders to recruit 435 civil assistant surgeons

HYDERABAD: The health department issued an order on Friday for recruitment of 435 civil assistant surgeons in the Director of Public Health, Director of Medical Education and the Institute of Preventive Medicine (IIPM).

Applications are invited from July 2 through the official website https://mhsrb.telangana.gov.in. The vacancies are: 270 posts for multi-zone (MZ-1) and 161 posts for Multi-Zone 2 (MZ-2) in DPHW/DME, and one post for MZ-1 and MZ-2 in IPM, totaling 435 vacancies.

The last date for submission of application is July 7 and applications will be accepted online only. The pay scale ranges from Rs 58,850 to Rs 1,37,050. Selected candidates are not eligible for private practice.

The selection criteria includes 100 points, with 80 points based on percentage of marks obtained inMBBS exams (converted to a base of 80%) and and 20 points for service in state government hospitals/institutions/programmes.

In addition, the DME has also issued an order for the promotion of assistant professors to associate professors in clinical, non-clinical and super-specialty departments of government medical colleges in the state. Results will be displayed on the medical and health services recruitment board website.

The DME directed the principals of medical colleges, superintendents of teaching general and allied hospitals and the directors MNJIO&CC, RIMS Adilabad, Mahbubnagar, Siddipet to issue a notification for the same to the candidates to submit their deficiencies before July 7 to the DME.