Telangana Houses prorogued, ordinances in the offing

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council were prorogued on Friday. The government is likely to bring in two or three ordinances this week.

Governor CP Radhakrishnan issued separate notifications proroguing the Assembly and the Council. “I, The Governor of Telangana, hereby prorogue, with effect from June 27, the second session of the third Telangana Legislative Assembly, which commenced on February 8, 2024”, the notification said.

The vote-on-account budget was presented in the Legislative Assembly in February for four months. The full Budget has to be approved by the Assembly before July 31.

However, the government is in a hurry to increase market values of lands and is also planning to introduce a new Revenue Act. If the House is in motion, ordinances cannot be promulgated. The government has now decided to bring in ordinances to increase the state’s revenues from July 1 itself.

According to sources, an Ordinance may be brought for Telangana Revenue Record of Right Act, 2024. This will replace Dharani. The government may also set up Revenue Tribunals in every district to resolve land-related disputes.