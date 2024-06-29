Telangana: Separate dog attacks leave seven-year-old dead, baby injured

SANGAREDDY: A seven-year-old boy, identified as Vishal, died while a seven-month-old baby girl, Swathi, sustained grievous injuries in separate stray dog attacks in Isnapur and Muthangi village, both in Patancheru police station limits.

According to the Patancheru police, Vishal was the son of migrant workers from Bihar residing in temporary tents on the outskirts of Isnapur village. Around 6:30 am, he left the tents to relieve himself and was attacked by three to four stray dogs. He sustained fatal injuries to his neck and other parts of his body.

Vishal died at the spot. His parents, who were still asleep at the time, found him in a pool of blood after searching for him. Locals helped them notify the police. The body was taken to Patancheru government hospital for a postmortem. The Patancheru police have registered a case and are investigating.

In Muthangi, Swathi, was attacked by a stray dog. The child’s mother had left her outside their hut to fetch water. Upon returning, she found the dog attacking the baby. Swathi was grievously injured and was first taken to Patancheru government hospital and then rushed to Niloufer Hospital for further treatment.