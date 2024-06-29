Veteran Congress leader D Srinivas passes away at 75

HYDERABAD: Former Minister and veteran politician D Srinivas, aged 75, passed away here in Hyderabad. He is survived by his wife and two sons. His younger son, Dharmapuri Aravind is a second time BJP MP, while his elder son, D Sanjay, served as the first Mayor of Nizamabad.

A former Rajya Sabha member, Srinivas, had been suffering from age related health issues for several days now.

He was popular among the Munnuru Kapu community and emerged as a prominent leader in the Congress party. He left Congress and became a BRS Rajya Sabha Member from 2016 to 2022 and later rejoined the grand old party.

He hailed from the Velpur village in Nizamabad and was elected three times as MLA and MLC. He served as a minister in the cabinets of former Chief Ministers Dr. M Chennareddy and Dr. YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

D Srinivas was APCC President twice and was known as DS in the political arena. The combination of DS and YS was successful for the state Congress party, winning the 2004 Assembly elections in united Andhra Pradesh and retaining power in 2009. He played a key role within the party during the Telangana issue and educated party leaders on the matter. He had a great association with former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, former President Pranab Mukherjee, S Jaipal Reddy and others.

Chief Revanth Reddy, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana ministers, and senior leaders of the Congress party expressed condolences over his demise.