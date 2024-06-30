Complaint against Hyderabad Cricket Association officials over financial decisions

HYDERABAD: Indian Crickets’ Association (ICA) women’s representative Vanka Roma Singh has filed a complaint with the Rachakonda Commissioner of Police (CP) against the HCA president, secretary and treasurer alleging substantial financial transactions conducted unilaterally, bypassing the mandatory tender process. This, she claims, is a violation of the Justice Lodha Committee recommendations as mandated by the Supreme Court.

In her complaint, Singh stated, “During international and IPL matches, as well as various other projects involving significant financial transactions, these office bearers have acted unilaterally without issuing tenders, which is compulsory according to our bylaws and the Lodha Committee recommendations. One example is the awarding of a catering contract to an associate of an office bearer without calling for tenders or obtaining Apex Council approval.”

Singh, the lone woman on the committee, expressed fear for her safety, citing that she was openly threatened during an earlier Apex Council meeting. “Our role has been entirely excluded from financial transactions made by these office bearers as they have not obtained Apex Council approval prior to awarding the contracts. The complimentary tickets provided for IPL matches were not accounted for in the Apex meeting and it is reliably learned that they have been sold through the CEO of Solitaire Hotel in Secunderabad with the help of HCA office staff.