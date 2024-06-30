Hyderabad: Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering displays next-gen military tech

HYDERABAD: The 105th convocation ceremony at the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) on Saturday gave visitors a glimpse into how India’s armed forces are harnessing the power of technology to maximise its power.

Some of the homegrown innovations that were on display included the virtual reality-based combat medical care (VR CMC), an augmented reality (AR)-based advanced mannequin system, an autonomous reconnaissance and battlefield surveillance drone and a voice-controlled robot that can also function offline, among others.

VR CMC, developed by the Army’s Simulator Development Division (SDD), aims to train medical officers in human anatomy and physiology. With the help of VR, trainee medical officers will be immersed in highly-stressful active war scenarios where only minimal medical facilities are available. Apart from offering realistic experiences, the project will reduce dependency on dead bodies or actual injured persons for practice.

The AR-based advanced mannequin system involves a life-size mannequin fitted with sensors and actuators reacting as per simulated health conditions. The mannequin system allows trainees to use mistakes as learning tools devoid of any potentially life-threatening consequences. “While the person is cut off from the real world in the VR system, they can see the real world also in AR,” said an officer from the SDD.