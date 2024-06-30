Kavitha will turn approver in Delhi liquor scam, claims Congress MLA

HYDERABAD: Claiming that MLC K Kavitha will turn approver in the alleged Delhi liquor scam case, Congress MLA Yennem Srinivas Reddy on Saturday said that BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao was trying to persuade his daughter from doing so through his emissaries KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao.

“It’s learnt that Kavitha, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, is interested in turning approver in the case. This has prompted KCR to persuade her not to do so through his emissaries Harish Rao and KTR,” Srinivas Reddy claimed during a press conference at the CLP office here.

Claiming that BRS MLAs were disinterested in attending the meetings organised by KCR, the Mahbubnagar MLA said that the BRS legislators were more interested in travelling to Delhi, hinting that they were ready to join the Congress ranks. “By the time the Assembly session begins next month, there will be no MLA left in the BRS other than Harish Rao and KTR,” the Congress MLA claimed.

Reminding that it was the BRS which sought a judicial probe into allegations of irregularities in the power purchase agreements, Srinivas Reddy said that KCR was trying to avoid facing the probe commission. He also levelled serious corruption charges against the former chief minister.