HYDERABAD: Expressing anger over the escalation in the estimated cost of construction of the Warangal super specialty hospital, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy ordered a forensic audit on Saturday.

Revanth questioned officials over the surge in the cost of construction of the 24-storey hospital to Rs 1,726 crore from Rs 1,100 crore without any approval. “How will you increase the estimated cost by Rs 626 crore with just oral orders?” he asked officials. He ordered L&T, the firm that bagged the contract, to complete construction by the March 2025 deadline.

During his Warangal visit, the CM also instructed officials to develop the city on par with Hyderabad and asked them to prepare a ‘Master Plan 2050’.

The chief minister also inspected the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park where he unveiled the Vanamahotsavam logo and planted a sapling. He directed officials to prepare proposals to provide essential amenities at the housing layout for those displaced by the textile park. He announced that each plot allottee will receive Rs 5 lakh financial assistance under Indiramma Housing Scheme.