450 volunteers start counting 518 Medaram Jatara hundis collection

HANAMKONDA: With stringent security measures in place, the counting of hundis that were placed in Medaram commenced at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Kalyana Mandapam in Hanamkonda on Thursday.

According to R Sunitha, Assistant Commissioner of the Endowment department in Warangal, a total of 518 hundies were relocated from Medaram to Hanamkonda following the conclusion of the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara. Approximately 450 people, comprising Endowments department personnel and volunteers, participated in the counting process, which is expected to span 10 days.

Sunitha disclosed that the hundi collection amounted to Rs 1.50 crore after the tallying of 91 hundis on Thursday. Jewellery offerings will be secured in a bank locker at Medaram, while foreign currency will also be deposited in the bank, she added.

During the counting process, officials found six counterfeit 100-rupee notes. Several currency notes were found to be sticky and soiled as jaggery and turmeric powder had fallen into the hundis.