Adhere to govt guidelines or face action, Telangana DCA warns blood banks

HYDERABAD: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) of Telangana has issued a stern warning to blood banks, emphasising that strict action would be taken against organisations that fail to comply with government regulations.

In recent raids conducted by the DCA in the city pertaining to various blood banks, instances of overpricing blood and its components, including fresh frozen plasma, platelet concentrate, single donor platelets, and packed red cells were observed. The raids covered nine blood banks across the state.

The officials stated, “It is mandatory for all blood centres (government supported and non-government supported) to provide blood or blood components free of cost to Thalassemia, Haemophilia, Sickle Cell Anaemia and any other blood dyscrasia requiring repeated blood transfusion. Processing charges for blood/blood components should be displayed prominently in the blood centre premises so that it is conspicuously visible to the recipients. Blood banks shall mandatorily adhere to the charges. Stringent action shall be taken as per the law against overcharging blood centres.”

Processing charges for government blood centres

1. Whole Blood: Rs 1,100

2. Packed Red Cells: Rs 1,100

3. Fresh Frozen Plasma: Rs 300

4. Platelet Concentrate: Rs 300

5. Cryoprecipitate: Rs 200

Processing charges for non-government blood centres

1. Whole Blood: Rs 1,550

2. Packed Red Cells: Rs 1,550

3. Fresh Frozen Plasma: Rs 400

4. Platelet Concentrate: Rs 400

5. Cryoprecipitate: Rs 250