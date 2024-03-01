Congress plans ‘Chalo Palamuru’ to counter BRS leaders Medigadda visit

HYDERABAD: In an attempt to counter the proposed “Chalo Medigadda” programme of the BRS, the ruling Congress has come up with its own “Chalo Palamuru” event.

The Congress has been accusing the BRS and its supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao of neglecting the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS).

With an aim to expose the previous BRS government for allegedly neglecting the irrigation projects on Krishna river, particularly the PRLIS, the Congress leaders, including those from the erstwhile Rangareddy and Mahbubnagar districts, will be visiting the project site in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district Friday.

“The BRS when it was in power did not show any interest in completing the Palamuru-Rangareddy project,” a Congress leader from Palamuru said.

“KCR made no effort to stop the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project, which is planned by the government of Andhra Pradesh to lift water from Krishna river,” allege his party colleagues.

Meawhile, AICC secretary Challa Vamshichand Reddy said: “KCR has given up the statuary rights of Telangana in Krishna waters. Telangana’s fair share of Krishna waters is 575 tmc but KCR settled for 299 tmc share. He drafted the death warrant for Telangana interests.”

“KCR should explain why he neglected Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation, SLBC, Rajolibanda Diversion and Bhima Lift Irrigation schemes,” he said and added that the former CM supporter “AP’s water robbery” and deliberately helped the neighbouring state to complete the Rayalaseema project’s tender process.

He challenged KCR for an open debate on Krishna waters and injustice done to erstwhile Mahabubnagar district.

He also dared the BRS president to contest from Mahbubnagar in the upcoming Lok sabha elections. “People will decide who will protect the Telangana’s interests with their vote,” he said.

“What the Congress government did in these three months, the BRS couldn’t do in the last 10 years. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is committed to completing the PRLIS project ” he added.