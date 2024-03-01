Denied entry into exam centre for being 4 mins late, Telangana student ends life

ADILABAD: Tekam Shiva Kumar, an 18-year-old second-year Intermediate student, jumped into the Sathnala project in Jainath mandal on Thursday. A suicide note found on the spot said that Shiva Kumar took the extreme step as he was not allowed to enter the examination centre for being four minutes late.

Police said he was pursuing his second-year CEC at the Government Junior College for Boys, and his examination centre was at the Telangana Social Welfare Gurukulam Girls School.

Union leaders demand removal of one-minute restriction

On the first day of the exams, Shiva arrived four minutes late and found that the gates were closed.

The government has issued orders disallowing anyone into the exam centres if they are late even by a minute. Upset over being disallowed to sit for the exam, Shiva went to the Sathnala project, penned a suicide note and jumped into the water. Later, fishermen identified his slippers, bag and pen and alerted the police. After three hours of searching, his body was found and shifted to RIMS, Adilabad, for postmortem. Cops said Shiva had three backlogs in the first year. Meanwhile, police have registered a case.

Student union JAC members, led by convener B Rahul, submitted a representation with District Intermediate Education Officer C Ravinder Kumar demanding that the government remove the one-minute restriction.

Suicide prevention helpline

040 66202000 & 66202001

(Call between 11 am & 9 pm)