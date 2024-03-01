KTR dares Revanth to electoral duel in Malkajgiri
HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao dared Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to resign as an MLA from Kodangal and also as chief minister and contest in Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat. He said that he too would resign as an MLA and contest against the CM in Malkajgiri. Rama Rao threw this challenge in response to Revanth’s assertion that the BRS could not secure even a single Lok Sabha seat in the forthcoming polls.
In an informal chat with reporters here on Thursday, Rama Rao asked Revanth Reddy to be ready for a test in Malkajgiri. “I worked as a Municipal Administration Minister. Revanth Reddy represented the Malkajgiri until recently. Rama Rao dared Revanth Reddy to contest in the LS polls so that the people could evaluate the performances of both.
On the repeated utterances of the CM that mogadivaite against BRS leaders, Rama Rao said: “I too can ask Revanth Reddy. Nuvvu Mogadivaite. Implement Rythu Bharosa and Rs 2,500 financial assistance to women,” he said.
Speaking over the Medigadda roar, Rama Rao said that the state government, without any further delay, should repair the damaged piers and provide water to the farmers. “If the government did not repair the barrage and harass BRS leaders politically, then the BRS will fight legally,” Rama Rao said.
The BRS leaders would visit Medigadda and Annaram barrages on Friday along with irrigation experts, he said and added that they would expose the ‘conspiracies’ of the Congress against Kaleshwaram project. He said that not taking up repairs to Medigadda immediately was ‘criminal negligence’ and ‘cruel politics’.
The BRS working president said that the government would take ‘executive’ decisions to construct the barrages and those in government were not irrigation experts. The officials would ‘execute’ the project, he pointed out. He called for a probe into the Medigadda incident and appropriate action against those responsible.
Responding to Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy’s statement about no storage in the barrage, Rama Rao quipped that the ‘learned irrigation minister’ should be able to differentiate between a reservoir and a barrage. He criticised Uttam over frequently referring to the report submitted by National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA), as he had more faith in the agencies of the BJP-led Central government.
KCR to hold meetings
BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao will conduct meetings with party leaders at Telangana Bhavan from Saturday onwards to discuss and finalise candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.
‘TS to face Himachal like crisis soon ’
BRS working president KT Rama Rao predicted that a crisis similar to the one in Himachal Pradesh may hit the state soon. He made these remarks targeting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
Alleging that building permissions were not being given under TS- bPASS, he said it was intended to threaten the builders to demand money and to pay to Delhi. He said builders would soon take to streets against the government.
Responding to Revanth’s repeated statement that Rama Rao became a politician under ‘management quota’, he said both Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi also became politicians under management quota. Rama Rao alleged that Revanth secured posts under ‘payment quota’.