KTR dares Revanth to electoral duel in Malkajgiri

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao dared Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to resign as an MLA from Kodangal and also as chief minister and contest in Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat. He said that he too would resign as an MLA and contest against the CM in Malkajgiri. Rama Rao threw this challenge in response to Revanth’s assertion that the BRS could not secure even a single Lok Sabha seat in the forthcoming polls.

In an informal chat with reporters here on Thursday, Rama Rao asked Revanth Reddy to be ready for a test in Malkajgiri. “I worked as a Municipal Administration Minister. Revanth Reddy represented the Malkajgiri until recently. Rama Rao dared Revanth Reddy to contest in the LS polls so that the people could evaluate the performances of both.

On the repeated utterances of the CM that mogadivaite against BRS leaders, Rama Rao said: “I too can ask Revanth Reddy. Nuvvu Mogadivaite. Implement Rythu Bharosa and Rs 2,500 financial assistance to women,” he said.

Speaking over the Medigadda roar, Rama Rao said that the state government, without any further delay, should repair the damaged piers and provide water to the farmers. “If the government did not repair the barrage and harass BRS leaders politically, then the BRS will fight legally,” Rama Rao said.

The BRS leaders would visit Medigadda and Annaram barrages on Friday along with irrigation experts, he said and added that they would expose the ‘conspiracies’ of the Congress against Kaleshwaram project. He said that not taking up repairs to Medigadda immediately was ‘criminal negligence’ and ‘cruel politics’.