People’s confidence in BJP will translate into 400 seats: Union Minister Gadkari

NIZAMABAD: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that people across the nation are showing love and affection as well as confidence in the BJP, which he believes will help the saffron party secure more than 400 seats in upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a public meeting at the old collectorate grounds in Nizamabad during the BJP Vijay Sankalpa Yatra, he said: “BJP is the only party that placed the country on the path of development. It is determined to make the country the third-largest economy in the world.”

“The development activities were started by Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government. Narendra Modi’s dispensation is continuing with development as the main agenda. You have seen the progress and development the country witnessed in the last 10 years. So once again vote for the BJP,” he added.

Stating that the BJP’s aim is to develop road network to achieve overall development in the country, he said: “By the end of 2024, the Indian roads will be on par with the best in the world. We are linking all roads from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. In Telangana alone, road works worth over `2 lakh crore in progress.”

Ethanol pumps to be set up across country

He also said that the Modi government is now focussing on alternative fuels in stead of petrol and diesel. “Ethanol will be made from grains and this will help in financial growth of farmers. Our farmers are ready to produce fuel which will be used as aviation fuel. Very soon the Indian Oil Corporation will set up 400 ethanol pumps all over the country,” he said.

“Under Modi, farmers who are Annadatas have also become Ujjavaladatas,’’ he added.

Speaking specifically about Nizamabad, he said: “Nizamabad will soon become a turmeric hub. A big turmeric export unit is coming up at Ingoli in Maharashtra. The Union government sanctioned a dry port for Ingoli. All these were achieved within 10 years. In the coming days, all these programmes will pick up speed, and after that those who have left villages would return to start economic activity.”

Gadkari also expressed confidence that the saffron party would capture power in Telangana in future. “The BRS looted the state in the last 10 years. The Congress is a party of failures. The BJP will come to power in the state in future,” he said.

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind and MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta were present on the occasion.