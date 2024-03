HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police on Wednesday said that Tollywood director Krish Jagarlamudi, who was named accused No. 10 in the Radisson Blu drugs case, is currently absconding.

G Vineeth, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Madhapur zone, said, “A few days ago, we contacted him for a medical examination. At that time, Krish said that he was in Mumbai and would come for the test. However, he has not been responding to our calls since then.”

A legal notice has been served to the film director, he added.

Vivek’s driver taken into custody

The police have also been tracing the supply chain and have added two more suspects to the case: Gaddala Praveen, who is Gajjala Vivekananda’s driver, and Mirza Waheed Baig for supplying drugs.

Earlier, the police arrested Syed Abbas Ali Jaffri for allegedly supplying cocaine to Vivek. In his statement, Abbas revealed that he was Vivekananda’s former employee and that he remained in touch with the son of BJP leader Yoganand even after quitting his job. “Abbas used to buy the contraband from Waheed and supply cocaine to Vivekananda through Praveen,” the DCP said.

Abbas reportedly bought cocaine from Waheed at Rs 14,000 per gram and was delivering the same to Vivekananda’s driver at a slightly higher rate. “Praveen was transferring the money to him through GPay from different numbers,” read a police remand report submitted in the court.

Cops analyse WhatsApp chats

During the probe, the police analysed the WhatsApp chats of the accused and said that Vivekananda had invited his friends to the party. Suspects Krish, Lishi Ganesh, Neil and Swetha had also attended the party, the police said, adding that they are currently absconding.

Tests to be held to ascertain drug consumption by accused: DCP

On February 24, all the suspects had allegedly attended the party in Room No. 1,200 at the Radisson Blu hotel. They had purportedly consumed 3 g of cocaine at the party. Acting on credible information, cops apprehended Vivekananda, Nirbhay and Kedar. Subsequently, they were tested and were found to have cocaine in their system, the police said. With many suspects still absconding, the DCP said they will ensure that all of them will be made to take a medical exam to confirm whether they consumed drugs or not.