Rowdy sheeter in Telangana plans fake attack on himself, held

HYDERABAD: Police have arrested Y Uday Bhaskar Goud, a notorious rowdy sheeter, for planning to stage a murder attempt on himself so that his “image” is enhanced and he would get security cover from the government.

The rowdy sheeter is in real estate business operating from Chengicherla and is also the Telangana state Swachh Bharath convener. However, not satisfied with his “achievements”, Goud hatched an intricate plan of a violent attack on himself.

Implementing his plan, Goud took into confidence four of his followers and promised them Rs 2.5 lakh for part in the attack.

However, the carefully orchestrated plot was unravelled by the police during their investigation into the alleged attack on him. Goud’s charade was exposed as nothing but a scripted act to mislead the public and police.

Y Uday Bhaskar Goud, along with his friend and four others involved in the charade, including Varkala Shiva Kishore, B Yadagiri, K Arun, N Srijan Reddy and Akula Prashanth were apprehended by the police while Santosh Reddy and Mahesh are on the run.