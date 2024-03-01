Telangana: Officer syphons Rs 65.78 lakh meant for buying milk for tribal children, arrested

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a former Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) on charges of misappropriating Rs 65.78 lakh meant for distribution of milk to tribal children in Adilabad district.

The accused, identified as Anishetty Sridevi, was working at the office of the director of the Women Development and Child Welfare department in Hyderabad when she was arrested.

The case pertains to her tenure as CDPO at the ICDS Project in Jainoor from 2015 to 2016. The ACB said that Sridevi misappropriated funds meant for the “Arogya Laxmi milk supply scheme” to 322 Anganwadi centres in the district.

An ACB press release said Sridevi abused her official position to allegedly create false statements and divert the funds. She was produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court at Karimnagar.

Call 1064 for complaints

The release said the case was under investigation. It urged people to contact the ACB toll-free number 1064 if any public servant demands a bribe to do an official favour.