Conserve Durgam Cheruvu: Telangana HC tells state

HYDERABAD : The Telangana High Court emphasised the imperative need for the state government to promptly implement both short and long-term measures proposed by an expert committee concerning the conservation of Durgam Cheruvu. The court expressed dismay over the lack of tangible progress in addressing the grave issues plaguing the lake, including the influx of pollutants, toxins, chemicals, sewage, and illegal constructions within the lake’s vicinity.

The court was hearing a PIL that was initiated after a news report published in a local daily on December 12, 2023, highlighted the deteriorating condition of the lake, on Friday. It warned that failure to implement short-term measures would compel them to commission a fresh report from the expert committee. Previously, a committee, including Dr. Anil Narayan Vaidya from the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute, had assessed the lake’s pollution levels and proposed remedial actions.

The matter was adjourned to March 11.