Hyderabad: Centre clears way for elevated corridors through cantt land

HYDERABAD : The Ministry of Defence has approved corridor lines across defence lands in Hyderabad for the construction of elevated corridors on the Hyderabad-Nagpur National Highway and the Karimnagar Rajiv Rahadari. The approval will pave the way for the development of transport routes towards North Telangana. The state government had proposed elevated corridors from Paradise Junction to Kandlakoya Junction on Hyderabad-Nagpur National Highway and another from Jubilee Bus Station, Patny to Thumkunta-Shameerpet on the Karimnagar Rajiv Rahadari.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi on January 5 and appealed to the minister to permit the development of elevated corridors across defence lands. Responding to the chief minister’s plea, the Union government issued permit orders for the construction of the elevated corridors on Friday. The chief minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the defence minister and the officials of the MoD for permitting the construction of corridors, which will help in the development of Hyderabad.

The chief minister requested the defence minister to allot 83 acres of land for the construction of a six-lane elevated corridor from Paradise Junction to ORR Junction on Rajiv Road connecting Hyderabad to Karimnagar-Ramagundam and the construction of entry and exit ramps for a total 11.30 km corridor construction. The chief minister also requested the defence minister to transfer 56 acres of defence lands for the construction of the corridors on a total length of 18.30 km proposed from Paradise Junction near Kandlakoya to ORR on Nagpur Highway (NH-44), out of which 12.68 km will be constructed as a six-lane elevated corridor, with exits and entries in four areas, and a double decker (for metro) corridor in the future.