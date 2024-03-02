KCR turned Mahbubnagar into a desert: Cong leaders

HYDERABAD : Countering BRS’s ‘Chalo Medigadda,’ Congress leaders on Friday inspected Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) works.

Led by AICC secretary and former MLA Challa Vamshichand Reddy, the leaders visited Kariveni and Uddandapur reservoirs, which are located in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district. MLAs T Rammohan Reddy, Yennam Srinivas Reddy, Vaketi Srihari Mudiraj, G Madhusudhan Reddy and J Anirudh Reddy were among the Congress leaders who visited the reservoirs.

After visiting the project, Vamshichand alleged that former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao took revenge on the people of Mahabubangar district by turning it into a desert. “KCR betrayed the farmers of Palamuru. We are here to explain the truth to people on the project,” Vamshichand said.

He alleged that the previous BRS government did not give even a single drop of water for irrigation through PRLIS, he alleged.

“KCR, who claimed the Kaleshwaram project as a miracle, is now calling Medigadda, a bondala gadda. Projects are collapsing due to poor construction and maintenance. Experts say that the rest of the project is also built with the same methodology,” he said.