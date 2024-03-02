Krish seeks anticipatory bail, Telangana HC calls for records

HYDERABAD : Justice G Radha Rani of the Telangana High Court has directed the state government to furnish the records related to the drug case in which the police have named Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, known as Krsihn, a renowned film director, as the Accused No: 10 in the FIR.

The judge gave the direction to the government, specifically to the Gachibowli police, represented by the public prosecutor of the high court.

The FIR, registered on February 25, alleged that offences under Section 8(c) read with Sections 21(b), 25, 27(a), 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 were committed.

It alleges that based on credible information regarding drug usage at Room No. 1200 and 1204 of Radisson Hotel, Gachibowli, the police, accompanied by witnesses and the Clues Team of Madhapur, conducted a search. Subsequently, three empty plastic covers and a white paper roll were purportedly seized, with traces of white powder identified as cocaine through a drug identification kit.

Krish, through his counsel, vehemently denied any involvement in the alleged offences, asserting his innocence and describing the accusations as baseless.