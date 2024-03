HYDERABAD : A portion of a road caved in Gautami Nagar Colony of Hydernagar in Kukatpally circle on Friday caused panic among local residents on Friday. Luckily, no one was injured. The same road was collapsed on a few occasions previously, according to local residents. The locals are very angry against the negligence of GHMC town planning officials. The under construction building is being constructed by a son of a prominent BRS leader.