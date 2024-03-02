Telangana: BB Patil joins the BJP, third MP to dump BRS

HYDERABAD : Zaheerabad MP Bheemarao Basawanthrao Patil, popularly known as BB Patil, became the third parliamentarian to desert the BRS since it was defeated in the recent Assembly elections. Patil joined the BJP in the presence of Minister of State for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar in New Delhi on Friday.

A day earlier, Nagarkurnool MP Pothuganti Ramulu changed his loyalties to the saffron party while Peddapalli parliamentarian B Venkatesh Nethakani quit the BRS and joined the Congress a fortnight ago.

The BJP is likely to allot the Zaheerabad ticket to Patil in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

After joining the BJP, Patil, along with OBC Morcha national president and MP K Laxman, party’s general secretary Tarun Chugh and central coordinator Nune Balraj met BJP national president JP Nadda.

Later speaking to the media, Patil said: “I joined the BJP as I want to ensure development in my constituency.”

Heaping praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for working tirelessly for upliftment of the poor and the downtrodden, he said: “Modi introduced many schemes for the welfare of women and poor people. I am impressed by the BJP’s development agenda and the good work done by the party under the leadership of Modi.”