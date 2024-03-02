Telangana: Chilli farmers protest as traders drop price

KHAMMAM : ChillI farmers staged a protest in Khammam market yard against traders for purchasing crops at lower prices compared to the prices set by officials.

On Friday, farmers from across the district had brought around 60,000 bags of chilli to the market yard on Friday. The officials, in the presence of traders, had set a price of Rs 20,800 per quintal. However, the traders, after purchasing a few quintals for the price set by officials, dropped it to Rs 16,000 to Rs 14,000 per quintal. When farmers questioned the traders, there was no satisfactory response from them.

During the protest, the farmers gathered in large numbers at the market yard gate and staged a dharna with chilli bags. They raised slogans against the traders as well as the officials. Upon learning of the protest, the Collector N Madhusudhan Naik arrived at the spot and held discussions with the traders.