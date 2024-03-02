Telangana CM unveils plan to form farmers, education commissions

HYDERABAD : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday announced that a farmers commission as well an education commission would be constituted soon in the state.

While the Education Commission would formulate policies to strengthen the education system, the Farmers’ Commission would make recommendations for welfare of farmers and tenant farmers and also address their grievances. The chief minister held discussions with the representatives of various social organisations and civil society at the Secretariat.

MLC Mahesh Goud, Yogendra Yadav, Prof M Kodandaram, Prof Haragopal, Prof Vishweshwar Rao, Rama Eghete, Prof Riaz, Prof Purushotam and Gade Inaiah were among those who attended the meeting. During the interaction, the chief minister said that the government took up a slew of welfare programmes from day one.

“Within hours of forming the government, the Dharna Chowk was opened at Indira Park and Praja Bhavan doors were also opened for people. Since the government is committed to fulfilling all the assurances given during the Assembly elections, a large number of applications were received from people during the Praja Palana. Four out of the six guarantees were implemented for the benefit of the needy. Some more measures will be taken for the welfare of the farming community and the unemployed youth,” the chief minister said.

All-party meeting on tenant farmers issues

Revanth Reddy said that the government would hold an all-party meeting to discuss the welfare and protection of the rights of the tenant farmers. He opined that wide range of discussions should be held on extending the Rythu Bharosa benefit to farmers.

“The government’s main objective is to extend the benefit to the helpless and if required, genuine beneficiaries should be provided more assistance,” he said.