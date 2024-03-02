Telangana CM unveils plan to form farmers, education commissions

HYDERABAD : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday announced that a farmers commission as well an education commission would be constituted soon in the state.
While the Education Commission would formulate policies to strengthen the education system, the Farmers’ Commission would make recommendations for welfare of farmers and tenant farmers and also address their grievances. The chief minister held discussions with the representatives of various social organisations and civil society at the Secretariat.
MLC Mahesh Goud, Yogendra Yadav, Prof M Kodandaram, Prof Haragopal, Prof Vishweshwar Rao, Rama Eghete, Prof Riaz, Prof Purushotam and Gade Inaiah were among those who attended the meeting. During the interaction, the chief minister said that the government took up a slew of welfare programmes from day one.
“Within hours of forming the government, the Dharna Chowk was opened at Indira Park and Praja Bhavan doors were also opened for people. Since the government is committed to fulfilling all the assurances given during the Assembly elections, a large number of applications were received from people during the Praja Palana. Four out of the six guarantees were implemented for the benefit of the needy. Some more measures will be taken for the welfare of the farming community and the unemployed youth,” the chief minister said.
All-party meeting on tenant farmers issues
Revanth Reddy said that the government would hold an all-party meeting to discuss the welfare and protection of the rights of the tenant farmers. He opined that wide range of discussions should be held on extending the Rythu Bharosa benefit to farmers.
“The government’s main objective is to extend the benefit to the helpless and if required, genuine beneficiaries should be provided more assistance,” he said.
Stating that the crop insurance scheme would be “implemented fully”, he stressed on the need to change cropping patterns and also to adopt new methods to cultivate all varieties of crops.
Revanth said that the government was preparing plans to strengthen schools and colleges in the state.
“SC, ST, BC and minority Gurukuls would be set up in one integrated campus in a sprawling 25 acres. The first integrated campus would be established in Kodangal on a pilot project. Such institutions will be opened in all the constituencies in a phased manner. The objective of establishing integrated campuses is to eliminate caste and religious discrimination,” he said.
“The new education facilities would provide an opportunity to the students to excel in their studies, display their talent and enhance the spirit of competition among them,” he added.
Reiterating his government’s commitment to providing jobs, Revanth said: “Hurdles created by the previous government have been removed and several vacancies have already been filled. Group-I and Mega DSC notifications were issued. On the lines of UPSC, the Telangana State Public Service Commission would take up the recruitment process in a transparent manner.”