Telangana: Elgandal Fort in Karimnagar dist loses sheen as officials fail to start restoration

KARIMNAGAR : The Elgandal Fort, situated approximately 15 km from Karimnagar district headquarters, is gradually losing its glory. The iconic Dho Minar (two minarets) of the fort has suffered damage from lightning, however, restoration efforts have not been initiated by the authorities.

The lack of monitoring and maintenance has resulted in poor facilities, leaving tourists disappointed during their visits to the fort. Many tourists, especially those en route to Vemulawada, often stop at Elgandal Fort during their return journey, however, the deteriorating conditions deter them from enjoying the experience.

Historian SN Sharma noted that it was originally built by the Kakatiya rulers and served as a stronghold for the Musunuri and Recharla Padmanayakas. The fort remained a pivotal location until the district headquarters was shifted to Karimnagar in 1905 by the Sixth Nizam, Mir Mahbub Ali Khan.

To educate present generations about its history, the Tourism department had launched a light and sound show in January of 2017, complete with projectors, sound systems, and lighting, at a cost of Rs 4.25 crore, including `90 lakh from Central funds. A 40-minute documentary detailing the fort’s history was also prepared for screening during the show. However, the show faced setbacks when lightning damaged some equipment in 2020.

When contacted, Assistant Director of Archaeology department, N Sagar, said that due to a lack of funds, no proposals for fort renovation have been sent. He opined that with improved activities, tourists show interest in visiting the fort.