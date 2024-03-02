Telangana HC relief for two students

HYDERABAD : The Telangana High Court instructed the police to refrain from disturbing two minor students involved in an incident pertaining to a BMW car breaking through barricades near Praja Bhavan on December 24.

The court responded to a lunch motion filed by the parents of the minors, expressing concern over the police repeatedly summoning their children. Highlighting the inconvenience caused, particularly considering one of the students is currently preparing for their Class X exams, the parents sought relief from the court. The court ordered the police not to disturb the minors until March 22. The court also directed the parents to ensure their children’s presence before the SHO on March 23.