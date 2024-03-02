Telangana: Implementation of free power scheme begins

HYDERABAD : The electricity officials on Friday started issuing “zero electricity bills” to domestic consumers under the state government’s Gruha Jyothi scheme. The beneficiaries of this scheme are eligible for free electricity for up to 200 units.

Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka personally generated zero electricity bills for consumers in Mudigonda mandal of Khammam district.

“You need not pay your power bill up to 200 units. Are you happy!” Bhatti asked Mali Krishna and his wife Savatri, after handing over the zero electricity bill to them.

Later, he generated another bill for Velupula Usha in the same village.

The scheme was formally launched by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy from the Secretariat on February 27.

The deputy CM said that around 40 lakh white ration card holders will benefit from the Gruha Jyothi scheme.

“Enrolling beneficiaries is a continuous process. All the eligible consumers can enrol their names in coming days too, by submitting ration, Aadhaar card and electricity bill at the respective mandal parishad office or municipal office or the GHMC circle offices.

Meanwhile, Forest Minister Konda Surekha launched the scheme in Bhagat Nagar in Warangal.

Panchayat Raj Minister D Anasuya launched the scheme in Kothaguda and Gangaram mandals in Mahabubabad district.

The officials of Discoms started issuing zero bills across the state from 6 am on Friday.