Telangana rejoins PM Fasal Bima Yojana after three years

HYDERABAD : The state government adopted the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) again to safeguard the farmers from the hardships in the farming.

As the state decided to rejoin the PMFBY scheme, farmers will get crop insurance from the next crop season onwards.

Announcing this on Friday, Chie Minister A Revanth Reddy asserted the state government’s main objective was to strengthen the agriculture sector by supporting the farmers.

Revanth Reddy along with Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and PMFBY CEO and Union Agriculture Joint Secretary Ritesh Chauhan held a meeting at Secretariat on Friday.

The chief minister and Union government officials discussed the implementation of the farmer insurance scheme in Telangana from 2016 to 2020. Post 2020, the BRS government had opted out of PMFBY.

Ritesh Chauhan said that the farmers would benefit from the insurance scheme and timely compensation would be provided in case of crop loss. The chief minister said that his government was according top priority to the implementation of farmer-centric welfare policies in the overall development of the state. Special chief secretary to the Finance department K Ramakrishna Rao, Chief Minister's Secretary Chandrasekhar Reddy, State Agriculture and Cooperation Department Secretary Raghunandan Rao, Agriculture Department Director Gopi and others officials were present.

Background

The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) was introduced in the country from the 2016 Kharif season.

Some States/UTs like Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Jharkhand, West Bengal and Gujarat have opted out of the scheme after implementing it for some seasons due to their own reasons like perception about risk and financial constraints. However, Andhra Pradesh joined the scheme from Kharif 2022 season.