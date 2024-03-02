Telangana: Suicide bid by 3 workers over termination of services

NALGONDA : Three outsourcing sanitation workers employed at the Nalgonda Headquarters Hospital attempted suicide by consuming sleeping tablets in front of the hospital on Saturday.

They alleged that the hospital management unjustly terminated their employment without cause. The workers were rushed inside the hospital, where they were provided treatment.

According to the victims, approximately 180 sanitation workers are employed at the hospital, however, they have not received wages on time. The victims had reportedly led various protests with the help of remaining workers. As a result, the management allegedly dismissed the three persons from their service.

Meanwhile, the hospital management claimed that they regularly remit worker salaries to the outsourcing agency and have no outstanding payments. They also denied terminating any sanitation workers.