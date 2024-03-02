TS pushes Centre for early NDSA visit to Medigadda

HYDERABAD : Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday said that the state government was expecting the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) to submit its report within one month after its team visits the Medigadda barrage.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that the government would take further action as soon as it receives the NDSA report on the sinking of Medigadda piers.

“I will be leaving for New Delhi on Saturday to ask the Jal Shakti Ministry to expedite the process and send the NDSA team at the earliest. We want the NDSA team to submit its report immediately after its visit to the barrage,” he said.

Commenting on BRS leaders demanding that the government take up Medigadda repair works immediately, Uttam said that the suggestions of NDSA will be more valuable than the ones given by BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao. “The government would adopt the suggestions given by the NDSA team,” he said.

When asked about the repayment of loans taken for Kaleshwaram project, the minister said: “KCR and KTR should repay the loans from their earnings.”