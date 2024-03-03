41 inspectors transferred in Cyberabad

HYDERABAD: In a recent order signed by Cyberabad CP Avinash Mohanty on Saturday, as many as 41 inspectors of the Cyberabad commissionerate have been transferred and posted to different positions.

Notably, Ch Venkanna, who was appointed as the SHO of KPHB police station only two months ago following the suspension of the previous SHO has been transferred to Raidurgam police station. Meanwhile, D Venkatesh, who was suspended on charges of third-degree torture during his service as the SHO of KPHB, has now been released from suspension and posted in the cybercrime police station. The detective inspector of the station has also been transferred.

Among the 41 inspectors who have been issued transfer orders, seven of them were employed with the Hyderabad commissionerate and have now been given positions in the Cyberabad commissionerate.

Meanwhile in another transfer order, a total of 63 Inspector-level officers have been listed for transfers. Among them, 29 officers have been designated as SHO for various law and order police stations, including Bahadurpura, Sultan Bazar, Afzalgunj, SR Nagar, Falaknuma, Golconda, and others. Additionally, several officers from Multi Zone-II have been assigned to different wings.