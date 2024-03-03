Clusters between ORR & RRR to spur growth: DyCM Mallu Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday said that the government plans to develop IT, dairy, textile and other industrial clusters between the existing Outer Ring Road (ORR) and the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR).

Stating that the RRR construction works would start soon, Vikramarka said that agro-based industries would also be set up along with RRR.

Addressing the annual meeting of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here, the deputy chief minister said that the state government would also set up pharma villages.

Stating that Telangana is most suitable for investments, Vikramarka called upon investors to invest in all sectors. “Telangana’s geographical conditions are suitable — there is plenty of water and human resources,” he said, calling upon investors to choose Hyderabad as their destination. “The Congress government would encourage and support investors,” he said.

“The entire Cabinet, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, is available for the people round the clock. The government is giving time to everyone,” Vikramarka said.

He said that the government was also planning to construct satellite townships between ORR and RRR and also ensure that the house sites and houses are available at reasonable prices for all. “At present, the common man is unable to afford a house. This is why the government is planning to construct satellite townships,” he said. Vikramarka recalled that Asia’s biggest township, the Kukatpally Housing Board colony, was constructed some 30 years ago by the then Congress government.

He said that the Musi would soon be rejuvenated. Vikramarka also said that the MSME sector would be encouraged.

CII Telangana chairman Sekhar Reddy and others were present.