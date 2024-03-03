Hyderabad to get sports arena under a flyover

HYDERABAD: If all goes according to plan, Hyderabad is going to have the first-of-its-kind “sports arena” beneath a flyover. While the city has already witnessed the creation of beautifully landscaped parks under flyovers, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is now gearing up to establish a sports arena under the flyover opposite to Nexus Mall in KPHB Colony of Moosapet circle.

This arena will be similar to the ones established in Mumbai, Chennai, Coimbatore, Indore and few other cities. The aim is to reclaim space under flyovers for useful purposes that would offer a much-needed option for space-starved sporting buffs in the area where playgrounds are not available for locals.

The space under the flyover will be transformed to accommodate facilities like a tennis table, badminton court, skating rink, one box for cricket, basketball pole with hoop, rock climbing, cafe and seating areas. It will have artistic paintings on the ceiling and columns. GHMC has allocated `50 lakh for developing the sports arena under the flyover.

The construction will be taken up through a private agency and the period of completion would be one month with a defect liability period for two years.

Sources said that Hyderabad is soon going to see a new concept of sporting activities under flyovers.

The idea of utilising the space under flyovers is not only innovative but also be practical. It not only utilises the otherwise unutilised space but also turns it into a vibrant area for recreational activities, officials said.