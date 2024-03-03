It’s Yadagirigutta again as Telangana government renames Yadadri

NALGONDA: The Telangana government has decided to restore Yadadri its earlier name of Yadagirigutta. Former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had changed the name of Yadagirigutta to Yadadri at the time of the renovation of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple. With the change of guard in the state, the status quo is being restored.

The state government will soon release a GO effecting the change of the name. Yadadri is considered as second Tirupati, but in Telangana.

After KCR had taken over as the chief minister of Telangana in 2014, he visited Yadagirigutta for darshan on March 5, 2015, along with Chinna Jeeyar Swamy. On this occasion, as per the request of KCR, the name of Yadagirigutta was changed to Yadadri by China Jeeyar Swamy.

Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, which was renovated at a cost of around Rs 1,800 crore, was opened on March 22, 2022. However, some pundits and devotees opposed the change of Yadagirigutta’s name to Yadadri, but the government continued with the new name.

After the Congress government was formed in the state, it was decided to change the name of Yadadri back to Yadagirigutta.

State Roads & Buildings Minister Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy said on Saturday that orders will be released soon to this effect.

The minister who visited the temple recently opined that though thousands of crores of rupees have been spent, the government did not use a proper plan for its renovation.

He said that in the renovated temple, devotees are not given a separate place to offer coconuts. Besides, he said, the devotees believe that if they sleep on the hillock where the Yadagirigutta Devasthanam is located, their sickness will disappear and those who are issue-less would have children.

He said the previous BRS government had paid scant regard to the faith of the devotees by not constructing a single dormitory hall on the hillock. The minister announced that soon dormitory halls will be constructed for the devotees to sleep and also provide a place for offering coconuts close to the temple.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Bhadrachalam, which was renamed Bhadradri by the previous government, will have its old name restored.