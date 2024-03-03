Radisson Blu drugs case: Tollywood director Krish tests -ve, police wait for other results

HYDERABAD: Tollywood director Krish Jagarlamudi, accused in the Radisson Blu drugs case, tested negative for drugs in a urine test conducted by the Cyberabad police. However, despite the negative result, Madhapur Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) G Vineeth said that they are still waiting for the results of a few other medical examinations to determine any potential consumption of cocaine at the party.

Krish, who was earlier reported as absconding, appeared for an examination before the DCP on Friday. Talking to the official, the film director said that he had attended the party to meet his friends but had stayed there for only half-an-hour in the evening. Following the inquiry, the police collected his samples for testing.

Meanwhile, the film director sought anticipatory bail, arguing that he was implicated based on another accused’s alleged confession and dubious WhatsApp and phone conversations, which he deemed insufficient to meet the standard of proof required in criminal law.

It may be recalled that Krish was initially supposed to take the medical examination on Monday. However, he told the police that he was in Mumbai and reportedly had stopped responding to their calls, after which a legal notice was served to him.

Six other accused, including Lishi Ganesh and Swetha, have not yet appeared before the police, raising suspicions about delays aiding negative drug test reports.

Police have named 12 people, including two peddlers, as suspects in the drugs case, where a group of 10 allegedly consumed three grams of cocaine at Radisson Blu hotel at Gachibowli on February 24.

Three of the accused — Vivekanand, Nirbhay and Kedar — reportedly tested positive for cocaine, and investigations revealed that the organiser, Vivekanand, purchased drugs from his former employee, Syed Abbas.

The police also added two more suspects to the case, Mirza Waheed Baig who supplied the drugs to Abbas, and Gaddala Praveen, who purchased the drugs from Abbas and then supplied it to Vivek.