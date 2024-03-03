Road laid by Malla Reddy for tech college demolished in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Revenue officials from the Medchal-Malkajgiri district demolished a road constructed by BRS MLA and former minister Ch Malla Reddy. The road was intended to serve Malla Reddy Engineering College at the HMDA layout in Kamla Nagar of Gundla Pochampally municipality. Authorities alleged that Malla Reddy had illegally encroached around 2,500 square yards of land in the HMDA layout and laid the road.

When Revanth Reddy was the MP of Malkajgiri segment, he had raised complaints regarding the road laid by Malla Reddy for the engineering college. However, no action was taken at that time. With the recent change in government and Revanth Reddy assuming the role of chief minister, the issue resurfaced. Consequently, the road laid by Malla Reddy was demolished under the instructions of the Medchal-Malkajgiri district Collector Gautam. Revenue authorities had deployed JCBs and other machinery to demolish the road.