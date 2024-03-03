Saffron party names 9 for Telangana; Malkajgiri LS ticket for Eatala

HYDERABAD: The Bharatiya Janata Party announced the candidates for nine of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana in its first list released on Saturday.

The party retained three sitting MPs in their respective constituencies: Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy in Secunderabad, Bandi Sanjay in Karimnagar and Arvind Dharmapuri in Nizamabad.

Former minister Eatala Rajender will contest from Malkajgiri. The BJP is fielding sitting MP BB Patil, who switched loyalty to the saffron party from the BRS on Friday, from his home constituency, Zaheerabad.

The BJP named P Bharat for the Nagarkurnool seat which is being represented by his father P Ramulu who joined the saffron party from the BRS only two day ago. Former MP Boora Narsaiah Goud will be in the contest for the Bhongir seat.

The party also announced Konda Vishweshwar Reddy’s name for Chevella and Dr K Madhavi Latha for Hyderabad Lok Sabha seats.

The party has not yet announced a candidate for Adilabad though it is being represented by its MP Soyam Bapu Rao. The party is yet to announce names for Warangal, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Medak and Peddapalli constituencies.

BJP sources stated that two or three BRS sitting MPs along with a few former MLAs who are interested in contesting LS polls on the saffron party ticket are expected to join the party in the next 10 days.

Five BC leaders get tickets

The party state leaders expect that the party wants to accommodate a few new leaders who would join the party with the sole intention of increasing its tally of Lok Sabha seats.

The party allotted tickets for five Lok Sabha seats for Backward Classes and three for forward castes in the first list. Another seat is reserved.

As per the party sources, there are too many aspirants for the Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha ticket. They include former minister and party national vice-president DK Aruna and former MP AP Jithender Reddy.

According to sources, the party is contemplating allotting Nalgonda ticket to Jithender Reddy to match in strength and resources of the Reddy community leaders whom the BRS and Congress are going to field.

For Adilabad, the BJP is planning to field a former MP from BRS who is expected to join the saffron party soon. In Peddapalli also the party is searching for a potential candidate. For Warangal, a former BRS MLA’s name is doing the rounds.

The party is also scouting for strong candidates for Mahabubabad, Khammam and Medak seats, which are likely to be finalised after more leaders join the party.