Sheep scam: ACB likely to name more accused

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which has been investigating the sheep scam is likely to add additional names to the list of the accused.

Meanwhile, significant progress has been made in understanding the modus operandi of the accused.

According to officials, four persons apprehended and questioned by the ACB, shed light on the intricate details of the scam.

Officials gained valuable insights into the implementation of the scheme, particularly how the perpetrators exploited loopholes in the system to their advantage.

The four offenders, who were apprehended after the case was transferred from Gachibowli police station to the ACB, are D Ravi, the assistant director of Kamareddy Veterinary Hospital, M Aditya Kesava Sai, the assistant director of the animal husbandry department at Medchal, P Raghupathi Reddy, an officer in the groundwater department in Rangareddy district, and S Ganesh, deputy director of the adult education department.

The investigation delved into the involvement of two other individuals who are currently evading authorities. While their whereabouts remains unknown and it is suspected they may have fled abroad, their roles in the scam are being thoroughly investigated. They are Syed Moinuddin and Syed Ikramuddin.

These two persons played the role of brokers who allegedly purchased the sheep from the complainant from Palnadu district in AP.