Telangana government push for flowers in Kothagudem

KHAMMAM: Many farmers in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district are switching to growing flowers, especially marigolds. The horticulture department has already conducted several awareness programmes to encourage farmers to switch to flower plantations.

Currently, flower plantations cover 260 acres in the district. Officials plan to expand the coverage by another 500 acres this year.

Apart from marigolds, farmers are also cultivating chrysanthemums, crossandras, asters, Kashmir Roses, tuberoses, spray roses and Kakinada Roses on a large scale.

Gude Nageswara Rao, a farmer, said cultivating marigolds has increased his profits. “We are cultivating marigold in one acre and earning Rs 70,000 to Rs 1.20 lakh per crop, with a total of three crops in a year,” he added.

District horticulture officer J Mariyanna said the government was providing Rs 2,500 per acre to farmers to grow flowers as an inter-crop with palm oil. The plants are available at all nurseries for Rs 3 to Rs 4 per sapling, with an average requirement of 7,000 plants per acre, the official said.