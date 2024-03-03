Telangana government to launch Indiramma housing scheme on Mar 11

HYDERABAD: The state government is set to launch the Indiramma housing scheme on March 11. In the first phase of its implementation, financial assistance would be extended for the construction of 3,500 houses in each Assembly segment.

Speaking at a review meeting here on Saturday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials concerned to make necessary arrangements for the launch of the Indiramma scheme, which is among the six guarantees announced by the Congress before the Assembly polls.

Instructing the officials to ensure that all the eligible persons get the benefit of the housing scheme, Revanth told them to finalise the guidelines for its implementation.

The guidelines should be framed in a manner that the amount given by the government for housing is not misused, he added.

The chief minister, however, said that priority would be given to those who applied for houses under the Praja Palana programme. He cautioned the officials against repeating the mistakes made by the previous BRS government in constructing and allocating double-bedroom houses.

Only the eligible poor should get the benefit, Revanth said.

He suggested that different types of house models and designs should be made available to those who are building a house on their own land.

The chief minister recommended assigning the task of monitoring the construction work to the engineering wings within different departments, with respective district collectors overseeing the implementation of the scheme.

What does it entail?

Under the Indiramma housing scheme, the state government will offer `5 lakh in financial aid to eligible beneficiaries who already own a house plot for constructing their homes. For those who do not possess a house site, a piece of land along with `5 lakh will be provided.