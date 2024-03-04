GHMC to conduct nala safety audit in two zones

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will conduct a nala safety audit of the existing storm water drains in Kukatpally and L B Nagar zones.

Despite the civic body implementing various measures for the construction, maintenance and security of nalas, issues persist with garbage being dumped into drains and chain link meshes being damaged by miscreants.

The Kukatpally zone comprising — Alwal, Gajularamaram, Quthbullapur, Moosapet and Kukatpally — has a total stormwater drain (SWD) network of 55.41 km. Of which, katcha nalas cover 30.25 km, and pakka nalas span 27.16 km. Meanwhile, the L B Nagar zone, including — Kapra, Uppal, Hayathnagar, L B Nagar and Saroornagar — has a total SWD network of 135.25 km.

The civic body is going to engage the services of a consultant to conduct the audit to ascertain the safety of the drainage network with an aim to reduce the adverse effects of stormwater on people and property.

GHMC sources said the consultants will identify any weaknesses in the safety measures taken by the GHMC, assess policies, procedures, danger zones, accident-prone culverts, and suggest corrective measures. They will identify points of overflow, recommend safety measures during desilting, identify vulnerable littering areas, propose measures to prevent waste dumping, identify erosion locations, and suggest preventive measures. Additionally, they will assess untreated sewage or industrial waste mixing into the stormwater drain network and danger signs in deepen nalas.