Hyderabad: Cybercrime investigations up, but hit trial stage hurdle

HYDERABAD: A significant gap has been noted between the number of cases investigated by the Hyderabad cybercrime police and those reaching trial. While over 4,300 cases are currently under investigation, only 483 have progressed to trial.

Previously, limitations in technology hampered investigation, leading to a low number of cases reaching trial. However, advancements have empowered cops to identify and apprehend offenders, even those located across state borders. This resulted in a rise in the number of investigations. However, roughly 10% of the investigated cases progress to trial. This disparity can be attributed to several factors. One possibility is that a portion of the cases are diverted to alternative dispute resolution mechanisms like Lok Adalat. Another factor contributing to the low trial count could be the complexities involved in gathering and presenting digital evidence in court.

Another reason being that the offenders are usually from the other states, making arrests and issuing PT warrants challenging.

A senior police officer said, “Cybercrime often involves intricate digital footprints that require specialised expertise to analyse and present effectively in a legal setting. This can be a lengthy and resource-intensive process, potentially leading to delays and case backlogs.” Furthermore, the dynamic nature of cybercrime poses unique challenges.

Offenders constantly evolve their tactics, exploiting new vulnerabilities and employing sophisticated techniques to evade detection. Bridging the gap between investigations and trials requires a multi-pronged approach. Additionally, streamlining legal procedures specifically tailored to address the intricacies of cybercrime could expedite the trial process,the officer explained.