HYDERABAD: It is learnt that BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to nominate B Vinod Kumar from Karimnagar and Koppula Eshwar from Pedappalli for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The official announcement is likely to be made on Monday. The former chief minister is also expected to kick off BRS’ poll campaign by organising a large-scale public meeting in Karimnagar on March 12.

In a preparatory meeting with leaders from Karimnagar and Pedappalli Lok Sabha segments on Sunday, KCR instructed them on the poll strategy and discussed the current political scenario in the state.

Reportedly, he made interesting comments about the Assembly elections, acknowledging that he was aware of the results 15 days before the polls. He also said that changing candidates would not have altered the outcome.

The former chief minister also criticised the Congress shift in stance on the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS), saying that the grand old party had opposed the scheme when the then BRS government introduced it. “Ironically, the Congress is now implementing the same scheme after coming to power,” KCR said.

He recalled the Congress’ demand for free implementation of LRS and countered it with BRS call for Congress to implement LRS free of cost.

He commented on problems that crop up in the construction of projects and said that in its first term, the BRS had carried out repairs to Mid Manair Dam. “You cannot remove all the teeth if one develops cavities. Each issue should be resolved on its own. Addressing specific issues is more effective than a complete overhaul,” the BRS supremo said.

KCR set to meet Khammam, M’bad leaders today

Offering moral support to party leaders and cadre after the loss in the recent Assembly elections, KCR accused the Congress of failing to address power and water issues. On Monday, the BRS chief is set to conduct another preparatory meeting with leaders from Khammam and Mahabubabad Lok Sabha constituencies during which the candidates are expected to be finalised.