PM Modi launches development projects worth Rs 56,000 crore in Telangana

On the first day of a 10-day whirlwind tour across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth nearly Rs 56,000 crore in Adilabad district of Telangana.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that the Centre is extending all support to realise Telangana’s dream of development. The new developmental projects related to power, rail and roads will increase the speed of the state’s development, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the Prime Minister is like a “big brother”.

“Chief Ministers can take the development of their states further only with the help of their big brother,” he added. The Chief Minister said that Telangana can develop like Gujarat only with the Prime Minister’s support.