PM Modi to arrive in Telangana on March 4

HYDERABAD/ADILABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accompany him to official programmes during his visit to the state from Monday. The prime minister is scheduled to lay foundation stones and inaugurate various developmental works, estimated to cost Rs 56,000 crore, in Adilabad on Monday.

This was announced by Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Dansari Anasuya at a press conference at the Penganga Bhavan in Adilabad on Sunday.

Sharing details, she said the prime minister will inaugurate the newly electrified railway line from Ambari to Adilabad and Pipalkhuti as well as lay the foundation stone for NTPC’s 800 MW (Unit-2) of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project. He will also lay the foundation stone for two national highways —NH 353B and NH 163 — connecting Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

Asserting that coordination between the state government and Centre is essential for the development of Telangana, Anasuya said though the Congress and BJP differ on ideology, they maintain a professional relationship for the betterment of the state.

The minister pointed out that the state government will submit a report to the prime minister on the requirements for the erstwhile Adilabad district and request support from the Centre. She added that Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, who is also the BJP state president, and Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan are also expected to take part in the programmes.

Revanth will receive the prime minister and leave for Hyderabad after the official programmes, she said.

Apart from official programmes, the prime minister is expected to address a public meeting in Adilabad. This is the first time in 40 years that a prime minister is visiting Adilabad town.

Anasuya is scheduled to see off the prime minister at the conclusion of his visit to the Adilabad district. Modi is expected to address another public meeting in the state in Sangareddy on Tuesday.