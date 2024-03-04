Strengthen anti-drug teams in schools, says Hyderabad Commissioner of Police

HYDERABAD: Now is the time for anti-drug committees in schools to strengthen their teams and have onboard at least two members, including a teacher, to tackle the growing menace of substance abuse among students, said Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy at a meeting held by Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) and Hyderabad City Police for approximately 1,000 school administrators at the ICCC on Sunday.

Stating that drugs are penetrating into the society, even among school children, the CP urged school administrators to not only look at substance abuse inside school campuses but also look out for signs of peddlers in the immediate proximity of the premises. “Peddlers are now supplying drug-infused chocolates also. Look for paan shops or other places near the school where drugs might be sold to children and inform the police,” he said.

Recollecting how the headmaster of a government school in the outskirts of the city alerted police of ganja chocolates, Commissioner and Director of School Education A Sridevasena said, “Many private schools are concerned about their reputation but we assure you that neither the school’s name nor the child’s name will be revealed. So we request you not to look at it as a taboo,” she said.

Schools should not exert pressure on students

Most advertisements of schools and coaching centres revolve around the academic achievements of their students. Undue academic pressure from the schools could lead to stress and that is the emotion that drug peddlers are latching onto, said K Sreenivasa Reddy.

On that note, Director of Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau (TS NAB) Sandeep Shandilya urged schools to not pressurise their students on the basis of grades. “I will retire in 3-4 months. Even at my age, I look for love and recognition. Children will also want the same. Do not pressurise them based on A+, B+ grades,” he said.

“When a child is unhappy with comparison and undue recognition from teachers and parents, they feel unsafe, go to peer parties and start doing drugs,” Shandilya said and added, “Their childhood is lost. Most importantly, their smile is lost.” He cautioned against glorifying personalities involved in drug consumption, urging people to refrain from endorsing such behaviour.

Techology-driven initiative to combat teenage drug use

The TS NAB director informed that an initiative, spearheaded by Hyderabad police in conjunction with the HCSC and Education department, is currently underway that harnesses technology through the United We Care App, AI-powered platform, to empower parents to monitor their children’s behaviour, potentially identifying early signs of drug use. The app offers a parental screening tool for substance use in teenagers aged 13-18, covering emotional, cognitive, psychomotor changes, social withdrawal, and other critical domains. With 39 key questions, the application aids teachers and parents in assessing behavioural changes suggestive of drug consumption. Named Stella, the AI-driven application is available on WhatsApp in 29 languages, offering psychological first aid, Sandeep said.

Acknowledging that schools need to act quickly and consistently on the matter of drugs, Burra Venkatesham, principal secretary of Education department, said that the ADCs will meet every quarter to assess and discuss their progress in handling the situation.