Telangana government to look into PRC for TSRTC staff, says Ponnam

HYDERABAD: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Sunday took a ride on a TSRTC bus in the city, during which he interacted with staff and passengers.

He assured the bus conductor that the TSRTC staff would be able to encash the bonds given to them after the formation of the state. He also said that the government will look into the implementation of the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) soon.

Speaking to women travelling on the bus, the minister enquired about the money they are saving due to the Mahalakshmi scheme.

Prabhakar said that the Congress government has fulfilled their promises of free travel for women in RTC buses, doubling the Aarogyasri scheme coverage to `10 lakh, LPG cylinders at `500 and free electricity up to 200 units within 90 days of coming to power. The Indiramma housing scheme will begin this month, he added.