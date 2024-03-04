TSRTC bus with 46 passengers loses control, veers into fields, two suffer minor injuries

WARANGAL: Forty-six passengers onboard a TSRTC bus had a narrowly escaped after the vehicle lost control and veered into agricultural fields on Sunday near Thimmarainipahad village, as it was en route from Narsampet to Chennaraopet.

Locals rescued the passengers and informed the police. The incident resulted in a traffic jam on Chennaraopet Road and was later cleared by the cops. Two passengers had suffered minor injuries and were transported to the Chennaraopet Primary Health Center for treatment.

Chennaraopet Sub-Inspector G Arun said that the incident most likely occurred due to the failure of the bus’s steering ball joint link from the steering rod, leading to the driver losing control and veering off the road. He said that no case had not been registered.

Steering failure

